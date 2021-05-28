COUNCIL AND CENTER MOURN LOSS OF GEORGE WALLERSTEIN 

Upon hearing the news of George Wallerstein’s passing, the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation and Council for a Livable World Executive Director John Tierney released the following statement celebrating the Center board member’s — and longtime nuclear arms control champion’s — life.

“George was an incredible advisor and supporter, and a wonderful human being. We will miss his brilliant insights, sense of humor and overwhelming generosity with his time and resources. He had a distinguished career in astronomy, including as chair of the University of Washington Astronomy Department, and was awarded the American Astronomical Society’s Henry Norris Russell Prize for a lifetime of distinguished research.

As a physicist who also served in the military during the Korean War, George understood first-hand the importance of diplomacy and finding peaceful solutions to the world’s biggest problems.

He supported the Center and Council for decades, including serving as a member of the Center board and hosting numerous events for the Council near his home in Seattle. A commitment to peace, equity and justice drove him, and the absence of this great and generous spirit will be felt immensely. We at the Center and Council send our deepest condolences to his wife Julie Lutz and the many friends and family members he leaves behind.”

