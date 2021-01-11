CONTACT: Anna Schumann

Communications Director

aschumann@clw.org

COUNCIL FOR A LIVABLE WORLD CALLS FOR TRUMP’S IMPEACHMENT



If he’s too dangerous for Twitter, he’s too dangerous to have the nuclear codes

(JANUARY 11, 2021 – WASHINGTON) Today, the Council for a Livable World (CLW) calls upon Congress to take immediate action to impeach President Donald Trump.

CLW, the oldest active non-partisan non-profit organization promoting policies to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear risks, urges its 60,000 members and supporters nationwide to join the call to action by reaching out to their elected officials and demanding that they impeach the president, remove him from office and prevent him from ever running for office again.

On behalf of the board members, Executive Director John Tierney released the following statement:

“The Board urges Congress to immediately commence impeachment proceedings to address Trump’s actions last week, keeping in mind that a man deemed too dangerous for Twitter has the sole authority to launch thousands of U.S. nuclear weapons with impunity.

This president incited violence and sedition, causing the Capitol to be attacked and violating the separation of powers between co-equal branches of our government. This was an egregious breach of the president’s responsibilities and an abuse of power amounting to high crimes and misdemeanors.

President Trump’s continued irrational and unconstitutional behavior — so dangerous that he has been removed from every mainstream social media platform — makes it clear that he should not hold the codes to the world’s most dangerous weapons for even a day longer than is necessary to remove him from office. As he has been since the beginning of his presidency, Trump himself remains the biggest threat to our national security. He must be removed from power and, critically, never again hold a federal office with the power of life and death over every man, woman and child on this planet.”

###