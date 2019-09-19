COUNCIL FOR A LIVABLE WORLD ENDORSES NEXT ROUND OF CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES FOR SUPPORT OF NUCLEAR ARMS CONTROL

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Anna Schumann

Communications Director

aschumann@clw.org

202.543.4100

(September 19, 2019 – WASHINGTON) Council for a Livable World (CLW), the country’s oldest political organization focused on nuclear arms control and non-proliferation, has just endorsed its second slate of Congressional candidates for the 2020 elections.

Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) – for Democratic nominee to U.S. Senate, New Mexico

Colin Allred (D-TX-32) – for re-election

Jared Golden (D-ME-02) – for re-election

Josh Harder (D-CA-10) – for re-election

Gina Ortiz Jones (D-TX-23) – for Democratic nominee to U.S. House of Representatives

Mike Levin (D-CA-49) – for re-election

Gary Peters (D-MI) – for re-election

Katie Porter (D-CA-45) – for re-election

Kim Schrier (D-WA-08) – for re-election

Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) – for re-election

“CLW is proud to endorse each of these candidates because we know they will advocate for smart nuclear arms control and non-proliferation policies in Congress,” said Executive Director John Tierney, a former nine-term Congressman from Massachusetts and long-time leader on national security issues. “Regardless of who wins the presidency in 2020, the United States needs Members of Congress who will prioritize diplomacy, reject destabilizing and unnecessary new nuclear capabilities, support smart reductions in nuclear weapons stockpiles worldwide, and hold the Pentagon accountable for its reckless and unnecessary spending. We strongly believe each of these candidates will do just that.”

These candidates join an existing slate of six other candidates CLW endorsed in June: Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-CA-39), Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA-48), Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) — all for re-election — and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D-IL-13) for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The CLW Board endorses viable candidates based on research, interviews and their answers to a questionnaire on nuclear weapons policy topics including the new nuclear weapons proposed by the Trump administration; if and when nuclear weapons should be used; defense spending; Russian arms control; North Korea; Iran and national missile defense.

CLW, a nonpartisan nonprofit, has helped elect nearly 400 Members of Congress — Republicans, Democrats and Independents — since its founding in 1962 by Manhattan Project nuclear physicist Leo Szilard. Over the past 57 years, CLW has endorsed candidates for election or re-election to Congress who believe in decreasing nuclear weapons stockpiles, reducing the role of nuclear weapons in national security policy, increasing diplomacy, and making the Pentagon budget more accountable. In addition to offering policy and strategic advice and analysis to candidates, CLW, through its supporters, has raised substantial campaign funds for its endorsees over the years.

###