Council: Front and Center August 12

NUKES OF HAZARD PODCAST:

The Once and Future Framework

In 1994, the United States negotiated an agreement with North Korea that curbed its nuclear ambitions for eight years. The collapse of the agreement offers lessons for diplomatic efforts today. Amidst heated rhetoric between President Trump and North Korean leadership, this episode dives into the agreement with North Korea experts Jon Wolfsthal, Joel Wit, and Ambassador Robert Gallucci. Listen on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or SoundCloud.

WHAT’S NEWS:

North Korea: US Diplomacy Is Gaining Results, Says Mattis

After days of fiery rhetoric from both the U.S. and North Korea, Secretary Mattis said war would be “catastrophic” and that diplomacy was gaining results. For more, ;click here.

Trump Pledges ‘Billions’ Increase In Missile Defense Spending

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to increase defense spending by “billions of dollars,” while hinting that a plan to increase spending on missile defense may come as soon as next week. For more,click here.

CENTER IN THE PRESS:

Executive Director John Tierney was interviewed on BBC Radio 5 on rising escalations between the U.S. and North Korea.

John Tierney was interviewed by Salem News on North Korea.

John Tierney was quoted in WIRED on President Trump's inaccurate comments on the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell was interviewed in The National on military options in North Korea.

Alexandra Bell was quoted in Defense News on the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was interviewed on ABC's RN Breakfast News on North Korea's latest nuclear advancement.

Philip Coyle was quoted in LA Times on North Korea.

Philip Coyle was quoted in Reuters on U.S. missile defense.

Philip Coyle was quoted in KTOO News on U.S. missile defense.

Board Member Col. Richard Klass was quoted in The Hill on U.S. options with North Korea.

Policy Analyst James McKeon was quoted in WIRED on North Korea's latest nuclear advancement.

