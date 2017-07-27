Job Opening: Communications Director

Organizations: Council for a Livable World (CLW) and Center for Arms Control and Nonproliferation (CACNP)

Location: Main Office – Washington, D.C.

Date posted: July 27, 2017

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to reduce nuclear weapons arsenals, halt the spread of nuclear weapons, and minimize the risk of war by educating the public and policy makers. Council for a Livable World is a Washington, D.C. based 501(c)(4) organization whose mission is to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, encourage a more responsible approach to Pentagon spending, and minimize the risk of war by helping to elect and then support members of Congress sharing such goals.

Job Description

The Communications Director reports to the Executive Director, and is responsible for developing and executing the Center’s and Council’s communications strategy. The Communications Director works closely with the Center’s and Council’s Senior Policy Director and Council’s Deputy Political Director to create and deliver communication projects in line with the organizations’ goals and principles.

Position Requirements:

The Center and Council are seeking to hire as a member of our team an experienced and creative Communications Director to join a small, talented team of experts. The ideal candidate will be a skilled and passionate professional with a strong commitment to reducing the risk of nuclear proliferation and terrorism.

S/he will be expected to ably represent and clearly articulate the mission and vision of both Center and Council in various settings.

Under the overall direction of the Center’s Executive Director, the Communications Director will allocate time on Center and Council projects as directed by the organizations’ Executive Director.

Center responsibilities will include:

Edit and publish of all CACNP/CLW materials, including fact sheets, infographics, e-appeals, brochures, articles for the newsletters, blogs, op-eds for press, Center podcasts and any other communication as needed for CACNP/CLW initiatives.

Be responsible for all aspects of the Center and Council websites and online presence.

Raise the profile of Center and Council experts specifically through media exposure.

Respond to media and public inquiries and requests for information.

Develop and maintain working relationships with reporters, editors, and producers.

Ensure all social media, including the CACNP and CLW websites, CACNP and CLW Facebook pages, and Twitter accounts strategically promote the Center and Council, and their messaging.

Optimize use of social media platforms including organizing and facilitating Facebook Live, Facebook ads, Periscope Live, etc.

Such other responsibilities as shall from time to time be assigned by the Executive Director.

Compensation:

Salary commensurate with experience, in the range of $50,000.00-$75,000, includes benefits package.

Application Procedure

Email cover letter, resume, writing sample and two references by August 14, 2017 to Cain Farmer, cfarmer@clw.org. Please, no phone calls.

The Center and Council are Equal Opportunity Employers—people of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply; we are committed to a diverse workplace and to supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities.