Council: Front and Center August 5

WHAT’S NEWS:

Trump’s Misguided Rush to Scrap the Iran Deal

When Iran’s compliance with the nuclear accord comes up for certification again, President Trump has indicated he may declare Iran not in compliance, possibly even if there is evidence to the contrary. For more, click here.

U.S. Opens Door to Talks With North Korea, While Flexing Military Muscle

COUNCIL AND CENTER QUIZ:

Last Week’s Winner and This Week’s Quiz

Council Quiz Winner: Was Struebing was the first to correctly state that the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed on July 27, 1953.

Center Quiz Winner: Bill Lorch was the first to correctly answer that the code name for the program to build the first atomic bomb was the Manhattan Project.

Council Quiz: Name the lead Senator who sponsored the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty Preservation Act of 2017 (S.430).

Center Quiz: Name the treaty that bans all nuclear explosions on Earth whether for military or for peaceful purposes.

The first person to send us the correct answer(s) will get a shout out in next week’s newsletter. Send your answer to hcorrea@clw.org.

CENTER IN THE PRESS:

Policy Analyst James McKeon was quoted in The Washington Post on the recent unarmed U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile test. To read the article, click here.

Executive Director John Tierney was quoted in Politico on Russia’s violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. To read the article, click here.

Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was quoted in National Defense Magazine on U.S. missile defense systems. To read the article, click here.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS:

Job Opening: Communications Director

The Council and Center are seeking to hire an experienced and creative Communications Director to join our talented team of experts. The ideal candidate will be a skilled and passionate professional with a strong commitment to reducing the risk of nuclear proliferation and terrorism. For more details on the position and how to apply, click here.

NUKES OF HAZARD PODCAST:

ICYMI: Trinity: The First Nuclear Test

Contrary to popular belief, the first nuclear explosion in human history took place not in Japan, but in New Mexico. This episode dives into that test and explains why Congress is threatening progress made on nuclear arms control. Listen on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or SoundCloud.

