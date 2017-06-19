Council: Front and Center June 17

NUKES OF HAZARD PODCAST:

The Day After a Nuclear War

In 1983, a movie was released about nuclear war that shocked 100 million Americans. This episode dives into the movie and how it impacted President Reagan to change his views on nuclear weapons policy. Washington Post Reporter Dan Zak is also interviewed about his book “Almighty,” which profiles nuclear activists and covers the history of U.S. nuclear weapons. Download the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or SoundCloud.

Last Week’s Winner and This Week’s Quiz

Previous Week’s Council Quiz Winner: Lee Bible was the first to correctly answer the last Council quiz stating that 23 Democratic Senators are up for reelection in 2018.”

Council Quiz This Week: Name the candidate the Council has endorsed in Georgia’s sixth district special election.

Previous Week;s Center Quiz Winner: Jon Anderholm was the first to correctly answer the last Center quiz identifying General Douglas MacArthur as the U.S. military leader who recommended that the U.S. use nuclear weapons during the Korean War.

Center Quiz This Week: Name the first Treaty that successfully negotiated the abolition of an entire class of nuclear weapons.

North Korea Is About to Test a Missile That Can Reach Trump Tower

North Korea has regularly tested ballistic missiles in 2017 and now claims “the time of its ICBM test is not a long way off.” To know more about North Korea’s missile capabilities, read the full piece in Foreign Policy here.

Pentagon Chief Declares North Korea the New Top Threat to U.S. Security

In a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee, Defense Secretary Mattis declared North Korea the top threat to U.S. security, replacing Russia. For details, read the full piece in the Washington Post here.

Will Missile Defense Keep America Safe?

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation has created a video that explains Ground-based Miscourse Missile Defense (GMD) and why it cannot be relied on to protect the U.S. from long-range ballistic missiles. To watch the video, click here.

Facebook Live with Council Executive Director John Tierney

Mark your calendars! On Wednesday, June 21, Council Executive Director John Tierney will be live on Facebook to talk about the Council’s agenda in the coming months and what you can do to help make our world more livable. To receive a notification when we go live on Facebook, like and follow the Council’s Facebook page here.

