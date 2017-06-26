Council: Front and Center June 24

WHAT’S NEWS:

Time to Negotiate With North Korea

In an op-ed in U.S. News and World Report, Amb. Thomas Graham Jr., a Center National Advisory Board Member, explains why diplomacy is the only practical option with North Korea. To read the op-ed, click here.

North Korea Won’t Be Solved Without South Korea

In an op-ed in Fox News, Dr. Jim Walsh, a Center Board Member, details the significant role South Korea will have to play in any U.S. strategy to deal with North Korea. To read the op-ed, clicking here.

COUNCIL AND CENTER QUIZ:

Last Week’s Winners and This Week’s Quiz

Council Quiz Winner: Kane Smith rightly answered last week’s Council quiz naming Jon Ossoff as the Council-endorsed candidate in Georgia’s sixth district special election.

Council Quiz: Who is the only United States President to serve two non-consecutive presidential terms?

Center Quiz Winner: Kenneth DeBacker was the first to correctly answer the last Center quiz stating that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was the first treaty successfully negotiated to abolition an entire class of nuclear weapons.

Center Quiz: How many ballistic missile tests has North Korea conducted so far in 2017?

The first person to send us the correct answer(s) will get a shout out in next week’s newsletter. Send your answer to hcorrea@clw.org.

WHAT WE ARE READING:

North Korea Nuclear Weapons Activity

The Center has created a summary of each of the five nuclear weapons tests conducted by North Korea. To read the fact sheet, click here.

FACEBOOK REPLAY NOW AVAILABLE:

Council Executive Director John Tierney on Facebook

On Wednesday, June 21, Council Executive Director John Tierney was on Facebook to provide a brief update on the Council’s work, and answers questions. If you missed the live session, to watch the replay, click here.

COUNCIL ENDORSED CANDIDATES:

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Senator Martin Heinrich, who the Council for a Livable World endorsed in 2012, is running for re-election in 2018. In the Senate, Heinrich has maintained a progressive record, supporting the New START agreement, the Iran nuclear deal, ratification of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, and a robust non-proliferation programs budget. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

The Council has endorsed Senator Jon Tester of Montana for re-election. For years, Senator Tester has supported critical progressive national security priorities, and now it’s time to help him win re-election. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

LIKE AND FOLLOW THE CENTER AND COUNCIL ON FACEBOOK AND ON TWITTER – CENTER AND COUNCIL.