Council Quoted in MassLive Article

Read the full piece here.

Several advocacy groups took part in the nationwide effort to gather petition signatures in support of the legislation.

They included: The American Friends Service Committee, Arms Control Association, Council for a Livable World, CREDO, Daily Kos, Global Zero, Just Foreign Policy, Peace Action, Ploughshares Fund, Progressive Congress Action Fund, Public Citizen, RootsAction.org, Union of Concerned Scientists, United for Peace and Justice, Watchdog.net, Win Without War and Women’s Action for New Directions.

Read the full piece here.