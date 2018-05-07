Council sends letter to Leader McConnell asking him to reject new warhead

The Council for a Livable World was among organizations who sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell May 4 asking him to reject the proposal in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review for a new “low-yield” warhead for the Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile. “This new weapon is unnecessary and would increase the risk of miscalculation and wider nuclear

use.”

The full text of the letter is below:

May 4, 2018

The Honorable Mitch McConnell

United States Senate

Washington, DC 20510

Dear Senator McConnell,

We ask you to reject the proposal in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review for a new “lowyield” warhead for the Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile. This new weapon is unnecessary and would increase the risk of miscalculation and wider nuclear use. The Administration’s FY2019 budget included $22.6 million in DoD funding and recently added $65 million in DOE funding for this weapon.

There are three reasons you should oppose this new weapon.

First, the Trump administration’s case for this new low-yield warhead rests on the faulty premise that there is a “deterrence gap” with Russia. Because of this supposed “gap,” the Nuclear Posture Review suggests that Russia might use a low-yield nuclear weapon first in a conflict and assume the United States would be “self-deterred” from responding because the Pentagon lacks sufficient low-yield nuclear options.

But there is no gap. The United States already deploys several types of B61 bombs and an air-launched cruise missile with low-yield options, totaling approximately 1,000 weapons in its arsenal. In addition, current plans call on the United States to invest more than $150 billion to field a new B61 bomb with low-yield options, a new cruise missile and warhead with low-yield options, as well as a new stealth bomber and fighter aircraft to deliver these weapons.

Second, in the highly unlikely event of a Russian limited nuclear attack, there is no evidence to suggest that a limited US nuclear counterstrike would end the conflict. In fact, such a response would increase the risk of further nuclear escalation.

As President Reagan’s Secretary of State George Shultz testified to Congress on January 25, 2018, “The idea of a low-yield nuclear weapon is kind of a mirage. It is a nuclear weapon… [It] invites escalation.”

Third, a low-yield warhead on a ballistic missile invites miscalculation. If Russia detected an incoming Trident missile, it would not know whether it was armed with a low-yield or high-yield warhead. Based on a worst-case scenario, it may feel pressured to respond quickly by launching a missile of its own, further increasing the risk of unintended nuclear escalation.

It was this same discrimination problem that led Congress to soundly reject the idea of deploying conventionally-armed Trident missiles in 2008. Congress was rightly concerned about the inability of nuclear-armed adversaries to determine whether a ballistic missile launched from a US submarine was armed with a conventional or nuclear warhead. If Russia detected an incoming missile, it would have to assume it could be nuclear-armed, which could lead it to launch a nuclear weapon in response.

When testifying before Congress on March 20, 2018, General Hyten, the commander of US Strategic Command, said, “I have everything I need today to deter Russia from doing anything against the United States of America. We’re fully ready against any threat that exists today, without a doubt.”

Based on that assessment, it is unclear why the Administration is seeking to fast-track the development of a low-yield warhead in FY2019.

We urge you to deny funding for the “low-yield” Trident warhead.

Sincerely,

Glenn Carroll, Coordinator

Nuclear Watch South

Jeff Carter, Executive Director

Physicians for Social Responsibility

Tom Collina, Director of Policy

Ploughshares Fund

Jay Coughlin, Executive Director

Nuclear Watch New Mexico

Lisbeth Gronlund, Co-Director and Senior Scientist

Global Security Program

Union of Concerned Scientists

Ralph Hutchinson, Coordinator

Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance

Derek Johnson, Executive Director

Global Zero

Marylia Kelley, Executive Director

Tri-Valley CARES, Livermore CA

Daryl Kimball, Executive Director

Arms Control Association

David Krieger, President

Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

Hans Kristensen, Director Nuclear Information Project

Federation of American Scientists

Gerry Lee, Executive Director

Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns

Paul Kawika Martin, Senior Director Policy and Political Affairs

Peace Action

Stephen Miles, Director

Win Without War

Robert K. Musil, President & CEO

Rachel Carson Council

John Qua, Senior Campaigner

Beyond the Bomb

Guy Quinlan, President

Lawyer’s Committee on Nuclear Policy

Becky Rafter, Executive Director

Georgia WAND

Laura Skelton, Executive Director

Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility

John Tierney, Executive Director

Council for a Livable World

Cassandra Varanka, Nuclear Weapons Policy Coordinator

Women’s Action for New Directions

Anthony Wier, Legislative Secretary Nuclear Disarmament & Pentagon Spending

Friends Committee on National Legislation