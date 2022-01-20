Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight as group says world failing to address risks

Executive Director John Tierney was quoted in the Santa Fe New Mexican discussing this year’s Doomsday Clock setting.
“The U.S. government and international community are more than capable of making real strides to reduce these dangers — if they are willing to divorce themselves from militarism, re-engage in hard-nosed diplomacy and exercise some common sense,” wrote former U.S. Rep. John Tierney, who’s now executive director of the Council for a Livable World.
"The nuclear war-fighting strategies of the Cold War should be put back in "the dustbins of history," Tierney wrote.