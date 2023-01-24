Doomsday Clock ticks closer than ever to perilous midnight

Executive Director John Tierney was quoted in the Santa Fe New Mexican talking about the Doomsday Clock and perilous global nuclear situation.
“Each of the nine countries with nuclear weapons, including the United States, continues spending more and more for inherently indiscriminate nuclear weapons that should not have a place in modern warfare,” wrote former U.S. Rep. John Tierney, who’s now executive director of the Council for a Livable World. “Russia’s words and actions further fuel the crisis and could provoke an arms race for decades to come. As the clock’s movement toward midnight signals, we are all heading rapidly in the wrong direction.”
The nuclear threat coupled with the escalating effects of climate change make the danger seem more immediate, Tierney added.
…
Tierney wrote it’s crucial for world leaders to posture less and talk to each other more — even if they’re adversaries — about ratcheting down nuclear arsenals and forging nonproliferation treaties.
"Humans created the problems of nuclear weapons and climate change, and humans can fix them," he wrote. "Until we turn toward these solutions, humankind will continue lurching ever closer to symbolic midnight."