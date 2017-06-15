Executive Director John Tierney Quoted in The Salem News

Read the full piece here.

Former Congressman John Tierney of Salem said he hoped everyone would rally around the Capitol Police and those injured in the shooting.

“This is not a time for partisanship,” said Tierney, who is now executive director for the Council for a Livable World and the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

Tierney, a Democrat who served in Congress from 1997 to 2015, recalled the 2011 shooting of former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. The Arizona Democrat was shot in the head while meeting with constituents outside a supermarket. She survived, but resigned from her seat the following year to focus on her recovery.

