Executive Director John Tierney’s Op-Ed in Huffington Post

No analysis of the Trump Presidency’s First 100 days would be complete without reviewing how his administration has handled the United States’ most immediate existential threat – nuclear weapons. Mitigating the threat of nuclear weapons and their spread is integral to the safety and security of the United States. Unfortunately, much of President Trump’s approach to nuclear weapons policy has been incoherent, ineffective, or ill-informed. 100 days into the Administration, President Trump and his advisers have already made critical errors on nuclear weapons policy.

