Greg Stanton (D-AZ-09) for Congress

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is running for the seat now held by Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D), who is running for Senate. The district contains most of Tempe and parts of Chandler, Scottsdale, Mesa and southern Phoenix, and is considered a swing district.

However, Sinema won the district by 61%-39% in 2016 and Clinton carried it 55%-38%. The Cook Report lists the district as D+4 and Likely Democratic. Stanton has no Democratic primary opposition and has raised $601,000 by the end of December, with $515,000 in his campaign treasury. His major opposition is Steve Ferrara (R), who opposes progressive national security policies.

Stanton is an attorney and served as the state’s Deputy Attorney General. He served on the Phoenix City Council for nine years before he was elected mayor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. He attended Marquette University, was Phi Beta Kappa, and received a law degree from the University of Michigan.

