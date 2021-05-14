John Erath Hired as Senior Policy Director 

CONTACT: Anna Schumann

Communications Director

aschumann@armscontrolcenter.org

(MAY 14 – WASHINGTON) John Erath, a 30-year State Department veteran, has been hired as Senior Policy Director for the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation and its sister organization, Council for a Livable World. The nonpartisan nonprofit organizations seek to reduce and eventually eliminate the threats posed by nuclear, biological and chemical weapons.

Erath spent 30 years as a Foreign Service Officer, most recently working on the National Security Council. Erath got his start in arms control in the 1990s while working on India-Pakistan issues and had his first taste of international negotiations when working on issues surrounding the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) Treaty. At the State Department, he regularly worked on arms control and non-proliferation issues for both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Erath said he feels compelled to return to arms control specifically because of the challenges the field is facing right now.

“I am eager to return to the field of arms control because of the importance of efforts to reduce nuclear threats. Iran, North Korea, China, Russia and others present different challenges to the United States’ national security, and only through a comprehensive strategy based on dialogue will these threats be addressed. As the danger of nuclear proliferation increases, I know working to stop the spread of such weapons and limit the risk of use is more important than ever.

As a diplomat, I am accustomed to looking at the foreign policy implications of any given issue. With arms control and non-proliferation, it is also important to consider the domestic side, including defense policy, national security, internal politics, budgeting and navigating the legislative process. The Center and Council excel in these areas, and I am excited to join the team and work to make the world more secure.”

Executive Director John Tierney said hiring Erath was an easy decision.

“John is an expert on diplomacy and arms control who is widely respected across the political spectrum. I know that his knowledge, experience and passion for finding common ground among disagreeing parties will be an asset to the Center and Council as we continue working with Congress and the Biden administration to reduce nuclear threats. I am excited to have him on our team as we start working on next year’s defense budget and continue our work to preserve and expand arms control and non-proliferation agreements worldwide.”

###