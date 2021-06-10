Lawmakers Question Navy’s Decision to Abandon Nuclear Cruise Missile

A USNI News article about on the Navy’s decision to shelve the development of a sea-launched nuclear cruise missile referenced the Council’s presidential candidate questionnaire.

The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review led by the Trump administration called for the Pentagon to pursue low-yield nuclear weapons. While Republican lawmakers want to develop the capability, Democrats and President Biden have openly opposed developing the weapons.

“The United States does not need new nuclear weapons,” Biden told the Council for a Livable World in a 2019 questionnaire that was updated a month ahead of the 2020 election. “Our current arsenal of weapons, sustained by the Stockpile Stewardship program, is sufficient to meet our deterrence and alliance requirements.” Read more