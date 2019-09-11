New project tracks presidential candidate positions on nuclear policy

Bryan Bender of POLITICO wrote about the Council’s newest project, NukeVote2020, which tracks presidential candidates’ positions on nuclear policies.

The Council for a Livable World, a leading arms control group, has launched a new website, NukeVote2020.org, to track the positions of White House hopefuls on nuclear policy and weapons spending.

The website will track where the 2020 presidential candidates stand on the $1.2 trillion plan to update the American nuclear arsenal, U.S.-Russian arms control treaties and other diplomatic efforts to reduce nuclear tensions. Read more