On the passing of former Senator Carl Levin

Upon hearing of the passing of former Senator Carl Levin (D-MI), the Council for a Livable World released the following statement:

“Senator Levin was a good man, terrific progressive and a lifelong advocate of sound arms control policies and smarter Pentagon spending. The Council for a Livable World endorsed him in his first Senate race in 1978 and continued supporting him and working with him until his retirement in 2015.

Senator Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving Senator, was a wildly successful chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, working with liberals and moderates alike to produce progressive defense budgets that sought to realign national security spending with modern threats.

In 2002, he cast a gutsy vote against President George W. Bush’s rush to war in Iraq, and in 2012, he helped guide President Barack Obama’s New START nuclear arms agreement through the Senate.

Senator Levin’s legacy lives on not only through the myriad smart policies he advocated, but also through his nephew, Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), whom the Council was proud to endorse in his first House bid in 2018.