One Year in, Biden’s Nuclear Policies Look a Lot Like Trump’s

Executive Director John Tierney was quoted in Truthout in an article rating President Joe Biden’s first year in office in terms of nuclear weapons issues.

John Tierney, a former congressman and executive director of the nonprofit Council for a Livable World, described the treaty’s extension as “one bright spot” in Biden’s first year, which he said was a “serious disappointment” otherwise.

“On the whole, the Biden administration has rubber-stamped every major big-budget nuclear weapons system produced under the Trump administration,” Tierney told Truthout. He further criticized Biden for failing to miss “low-hanging fruit,” including opportunities to cancel a new “unnecessary and wasteful” submarine-launched ballistic missile nuclear warhead, a life-extension program for the outdated B-83 megaton gravity bomb, and “more useable” nuclear weapons.

"At the moment," Tierney said, "We must give [Biden] a 'C-minus' — a passing grade, but only barely."