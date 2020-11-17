Op-ed: Four steps Biden must take to reset the nuclear agenda

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell wrote an op-ed in Defense News about four steps President-elect and longtime Council endorsee Joe Biden must take to reset the nuclear agenda.

While the danger of nuclear weapons was rarely mentioned on the presidential campaign trail, the nuclear weapons policy approaches of the two candidates stood in stark contrast. In the end, the American public rejected a president — one who made both casual and overt threats of nuclear war and repeatedly referred to the most destructive force ever created by humankind as “the nuclear” — for a candidate who agrees with former President Ronald Reagan’s assertion that a nuclear war can never be won, and so must never be fought.