Op-ed: Six Questions Every Candidate Should Be Asked on Nuclear & Climate Policies

Political Director Monica Montgomery wrote an op-ed in Outrider listing six questions about nuclear weapons and climate change every Congressional candidate should be asked.

Nuclear weapons and climate change pose existential threats to the planet that are increasingly urgent. However, the conversation on these issues in the 2022 midterm elections needs to catch up to the attention they demand.

While some candidates do highlight climate and foreign policy issues in their written campaign platforms, these issues rarely come up on the campaign trail as a priority for candidates. Moreover, Congress infrequently takes votes on nuclear or climate-related legislation, making it even more challenging for voters to know where their members stand.

However, the dangers posed by the climate crisis and growing nuclear threats are far too consequential not to have elected officials on the record. Read more