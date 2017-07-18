Policy Analyst James McKeon’s Op-Ed in Penn Live

Read the full op-ed in Penn Live here.

For decades, nuclear arms control has been one of the few subjects garnering support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Regardless of political ideology or preference, lawmakers in Washington and Americans across the country have largely agreed that reducing the risk of nuclear weapons benefits U.S. national security.

Unfortunately, a bill going through the U.S. Congress could put the progress we have made together at risk. Unless major changes are made, Pennsylvania’s elected representatives and senators should reject the bill.

During his 1984 State of the Union Address, Reagan eloquently declared, “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

It was an early step to a process that set the stage for major U.S. and Russian nuclear weapon reductions.

The biggest step of the Reagan era took place in 1987, when Reagan and Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the first arms control agreement to ban an entire class of nuclear weaponry.

