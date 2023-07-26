Position: Research Analyst

Organizations: Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation (CACNP) & Council for a Livable World (CLW)

Location: Washington, D.C.

Date posted: July 27, 2023

Application deadline: August 15, 2023

About Us

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation is a 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to reduce nuclear weapons arsenals, halt the spread of nuclear weapons, and minimize the risk of war by educating the public and policy makers.

The Council for a Livable World (CLW) is a 501 (c)(4) that promotes policies to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons arsenals and to minimize the risk of war by helping to elect and support Members of Congress who share its goals, and through lobbying for its issues.

Job Description

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation and the Council for a Livable World are seeking a dynamic and creative Research Analyst to focus on nuclear weapons policy, international security and defense spending. The ideal candidate will be a skilled and experienced professional with a background and interest in international security and nuclear policy. Subject matter expertise in relevant technologies or particular regions associated with nuclear policy is preferred. This job is located near Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.; although some virtual work is possible, regular presence in the CACNP offices will be required.

Responsibilities will include:

Conduct research and policy analysis on our organizations’ priority issues, including U.S.-Russian strategic stability, regional proliferation threats, multilateral arms control, global nuclear modernization, nuclear security, missile defense, emerging weapons technologies and the Pentagon budget.

Produce fact sheets, scholarly articles, op-eds, policy briefs and other material on priority areas. Work with communications staff to develop accurate and compelling infographics and digital media items.

Participate in media interviews, including for online and print media, podcasts, and radio and television programs, as directed.

Provide operational support, including by assisting in the coordination and planning of public and private meetings, events and travel.

Support Congressional staff education efforts relating to nuclear policy matters.

Coordinate nuclear security education activities with the broader policy community.

Ably represent and clearly articulate the mission and vision of the organizations at community events and conferences.

Other responsibilities as assigned by the Senior Policy Director or the Executive Director.

Qualifications

Demonstrated interest in nuclear weapons policy and international security.

Knowledge of national security policy and arms control negotiations.

Professional experience (including internships) with research, logistical planning, database maintenance, and other administrative support.

Outstanding organizational skills and attention to detail.

Excellent written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills.

Flexibility and willingness to work simultaneously on a wide range of tasks and projects.

Demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage multiple deadlines.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree required, as is a strong academic record.

Specialization in political science, international relations, or a related field is preferred.

One to two years of relevant work experience.

Must be authorized to work in the United States.

Compensation

Salary commensurate with experience, in the range of $47,250 – $50,000; includes benefits package.

Application Procedure

Email cover letter, resume, brief writing sample, and two references by August 15, 2023 to jobs@armscontrolcenter.org. Only complete applications sent directly to Center’s jobs email will be considered. Do not apply through LinkedIn; we will not be reviewing any applications that come directly from job sites like LinkedIn, Indeed, etc.

Please save your uploaded files into single pdf file. The title should be listed as follows: [First Name] [Last Name] – Research Analyst

No calls, please.

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation is a Washington, D.C. based non-profit, non-partisan research organization dedicated to enhancing international peace and security in the 21st Century. The Council for a Livable world is a non-profit, non-partisan advocacy organization dedicated to enhancing peace and security. Both organizations are Equal Opportunity Employers—people of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply; we are committed to a diverse workplace and to supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities.