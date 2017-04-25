Sen. Chris Van Hollen on the March for Science

Council for a Livable World cosponsored an event with Senator Chris Van Hollen before the March for Science on April 22, 2017. Before, Coffee, Bagels and Conversation with the Senator, Council for a Livable World’s senior fellow John Isaacs spoke to Sen. Chris Van Hollen about why the March for Science was important to him, what in his opinion was the role of science in our nuclear history, how scientists can contribute to the reduction and eventual elimination of nuclear weapons, the approach the Trump Administration has taken to policy-making, reducing the role of science in it, and its impact on our national security.



