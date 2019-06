Senior Fellow John Isaacs spoke with CQ Roll Call about Senate efforts to build new plutonium pits.

Both Heinrich and Graham are looking to lock into law the target of 80 pits, but South Carolina would benefit more from the Senate’s approach, according to John Isaacs, senior fellow at the Council for a Livable World, an arms control group.

“Building 80 plutonium pits per year is totally unnecessary and instead a gift to South Carolina voters,” Isaacs said. Read more