Statement on the Passing of Dr. Bruce Blair

A statement from Executive Director John Tierney on the passing of Dr. Bruce Blair, co-founder of Global Zero:

“We were saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Bruce Blair. He was one of the world’s foremost experts on nuclear weapons and an unapologetic, passionate advocate for their elimination. He challenged the status quo with unparalleled scholarship and pragmatism, improving and deepening a necessary debate about our future. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at Global Zero.”