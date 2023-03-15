Statement on the Passing of Former Congresswoman Patricia Schroeder

(MARCH 15—WASHINGTON) In response to the news that former Congresswoman Patricia Schroeder died March 13, the Council for a Livable World, with which Schroeder was long involved, released the following statement on behalf of Executive Director and former Congressman John Tierney:

“We were saddened to hear the news of former Congresswoman Pat Schroeder’s passing,” said Tierney. “While she was known for being a feminist icon, she was also a great champion for nuclear arms control and non-proliferation issues. She was the first woman to serve on the House Armed Services Committee and used her platform to consistently call for increased arms control and decreased Pentagon spending. Those of us who entered Congress after her remained in her shadow throughout our own service. She was – and is – deeply missed.”

The Council endorsed her numerous times as a staunch advocate of nuclear threat reduction, and in 2007, she was named Chair of its PeacePAC, a fund used to elect Members of Congress who support policies to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear threats. In her time as Chair of the PeacePAC, she oversaw the endorsements of 31 House candidates from both sides of the aisle and led supporters to raise more than $600,000.

Founded in 1962, the Council for a Livable World is the oldest political organization dedicated to reducing and eventually eliminating nuclear threats. It is a nonpartisan organization that has helped elect more than 400 Members of Congress who support these goals.

###