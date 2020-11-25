Trump left the Open Skies Treaty, but don’t write it off yet

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell told DefenseNews that there’s still hope for a U.S. return to the Open Skies Treaty, which President Trump formally withdrew from.

Given the partisan dynamics of the Senate, it’s unclear the upper chamber could muster the two-thirds majority required to re-ratify the treaty. However, Biden may be able to re-enter the treaty in a way that would not require formal advice and consent from the Senate, according to Alexandra Bell, the senior policy director at the Council for a Livable World.