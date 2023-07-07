U.S. destroys last of massive chemical weapons stockpile

Senior Fellow John Isaacs was quoted by Axios about the dissolution of the American chemical weapons stockpile.

The disposal program in total has cost the U.S. around $40 billion, according to an estimate from John Isaacs, a senior fellow at the Council for a Livable World, which advocates for the elimination of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.

Isaacs said the stockpile’s elimination is both a monumental and concerning achievement.

“It’s an important step, and it should be marked,” he said. “But the fact it took so long and was so expensive shows how difficult it is to end reliance on dangerous weapons.” Read more