“We Need Another Uprising”: Youth, Environmentalism, and Nuclear Weapons

Office Manager Isabel Martinez was quoted in a column in The Paper Tiger, the newspaper of Lick-Wilmerding High School.

To make matters worse, climate change greatly heightens the risk of nuclear war. Isabel Martinez, who is the program coordinator at the Council for a Livable World, said that “Climate change exacerbates already existing problems, our own Department of Defense views it as a ‘threat multiplier.’ A growing number of states could risk collapse as warming advances, and the use of — or acquisition of — nuclear weapons to attain and protect resources might start to look like a more viable option in the years ahead.” Read more