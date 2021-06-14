Why Is Joe Biden Keeping Trump’s Nuclear Expansion Plans in Place?

A Mother Jones article about President Biden’s fiscal year 2022 defense budget request referenced the Council’s presidential candidate questionnaire.

When Joe Biden was elected president, critics of nuclear proliferation had high hopes. Here was a president who had gone on record opposing wasteful spending on nuclear weapons, someone who had warned of the risks of an arms race days before Donald Trump took office. During the 2020 campaign he even told the Council for a Livable World, a disarmament advocacy group, that the United States “does not need new nuclear weapons.”

Then on May 28, the Biden administration released its first Defense Department budget proposal, promptly dashing hopes from progressive activists and nonproliferation advocates. Read more