Why Pete Buttigieg is dodging some of the media’s foreign policy questions

Executive Director John Tierney spoke with Vox about the importance of all presidential candidates being willing and able to answer questions about the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal.

The lack of response by many of the candidates, including Buttigieg, troubled the group’s executive director John Tierney, a former nine-term Democratic member of Congress.

“If a candidate cannot answer basic questions about how they would deal with this existential challenge, then why should people trust them with an unchecked authority over the 4,000 nuclear weapons in our active arsenal?” he told me. “Americans deserve to know what their potential leader plans to do with the world’s most destructive weapons.” Read more