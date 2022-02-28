World leaders must not take Putin’s extremist bait: CLW calls on world leaders to reject nuclear threats

CONTACT: ANNA SCHUMANN

(FEBRUARY 28—WASHINGTON) In light of threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons and the announcement of a higher alert level for Russian nuclear forces, Council for a Livable World, the oldest active non-partisan non-profit organization promoting policies to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear risks, released the following statement by its Executive Director, former Congressman John Tierney:

“The announcement of a higher alert level for Russian nuclear forces, although not specific, demonstrates that Putin has no qualms about threatening the use of nuclear weapons to achieve his goals. This is unacceptable. No responsible leader should ever consider nuclear weapons usable. By making such an unambiguous threat, Putin is turning his back on decades of arms control and non-proliferation efforts. CLW calls on world leaders to reject such threats and avoid rising to take the bait of Putin’s extremism. Diplomacy, not threats of catastrophic violence, should be the focus of global efforts, and we commend the Biden administration for its measured response to date.”



