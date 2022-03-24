Congress is Already Blowing a Key Chance to Reform Nuclear Weapons Policy

Advocacy Coordinator Monica Montgomery was quoted in The Intercept, discussing Congress’ recent announcement of appointees to a new commission scrutinizing the massive nuclear modernization effort currently underway in the U.S.

The commission’s primary assignment is to release a final report later this year detailing its recommendations for U.S. nuclear policy. Given the group’s makeup, many in the arms control and disarmament community are skeptical that it will recommend any serious reduction to the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

“Having members like Leonor, Rose, Madelyn, and Gloria Duffy (Pelosi’s appointee) in the mix will be useful for including non-traditional thinking on the issues, but most of the other appointees are very establishment or explicitly pro-nukes/anti-arms control and that counterbalance will likely lead to a moderated document,” Monica Montgomery, advocacy coordinator for the Council for a Livable World, wrote in a statement to The Intercept. Read more