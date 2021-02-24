COUNCIL WELCOMES JOSEPH CIRINCIONE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

CONTACT: Anna Schumann

Communications Director

aschumann@clw.org

(FEBRUARY 24—WASHINGTON) Council for a Livable World, which has helped elect 400 Members of Congress who have worked to reduce nuclear threats since its founding in 1962, is proud to welcome Joseph Cirincione to its Board of Directors.

Cirincione is a national security analyst and author of seven books including Nuclear Nightmares: Securing the World Before It Is Too Late and Bomb Scare: The History and Future of Nuclear Weapons. He retired as president of Ploughshares Fund in July after 12 years in that role, and now is adjunct faculty at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and a Distinguished Fellow at the Quincy Institute of Responsible Statecraft.

Executive Director John Tierney, a former nine-term Congressman from Massachusetts, released the following statement about the Board’s unanimous decision to welcome Cirincione:

“Joe Cirincione is one of the most well-respected national security policy experts in Washington and nationwide, as many have seen him offer his insightful and often humorous analysis across cable news networks for years. Joe’s decades of experience on Capitol Hill and leading policy organizations makes him an ideal member of the Council for a Livable World Board of Directors. This is especially true as a new administration and Congress review and debate national security and nuclear weapons policies in today’s changing environment, and as we gear up for what should be an interesting and likely contentious 2022 midterm elections against the backdrop of anticipated critical changes to foreign policy under the Biden administration. We will all rely on Joes’ expertise, relationships and experience as we engage elected officials and begin to vet and endorse candidates who we know will champion smart nuclear risk reduction policies in future Congresses.”

Cirincione joins a distinguished group of Board members including former ambassadors, foreign service officers and Members of Congress, as well as other well-known and respected national security and political experts.

Council for a Livable World is the country’s oldest advocacy organization specifically focused on reducing and eventually eliminating nuclear threats, founded by Manhattan Project nuclear physicist Leo Szilard at the height of the Cold War.

