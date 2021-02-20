Council: Front and Center: February 20, 2021

|
First, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his E3 (France, Germany and the UK) counterparts and, as proof that the United States and its allies are finally on the same page, they issued their first joint statement in several years. Then, the United States rescinded the opinion that all UN sanctions had been reimposed on Iran and lifted travel restrictions on Iranian envoys in New York. The Biden administration then expressed willingness to engage with the other JCPOA participants on Iran. So far, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has remained on message, saying that Iran will “immediately reverse” its violations of the deal once the United States has lifted sanctions, but Tehran has not ruled out a meeting.
In response to criticism that the Biden administration essentially made concessions to Iran while their bad behavior continues, a senior State Department official responded, “I’d say these are not concessions to Iran. These are concessions for common sense.” We agree, and continue to fully support diplomatic solutions to reducing Iran’s proliferation threat.
BIDEN APPOINTMENTS CONTINUE, MANY FROM BOARD AND STAFF
Mallory Stewart and Spencer Boyer left the Center Board of Directors to fulfill their respective roles of Senior Director for Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nonproliferation on the National Security Council; and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Europe and NATO Policy. From the Center’s Szilard Advisory Board, Anthony Wier has left to become Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation; Colin Kahl to become Under Secretary of Defense for Policy; and Ned Price to become Department of State Spokesperson.
Bishop Garrison has left the Council Board of Directors following his appointment to Senior Adviser to the Secretary of Defense for Human Capital and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Immediate Office of the Secretary, a new position within the department.
These appointments are tremendous wins for our country and every person who believes a world free from nuclear threats is possible. We look forward to the great work they will do under the new administration and wish them all the best of luck.
