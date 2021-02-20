Council: Front and Center: February 20, 2021

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation is the Council’s affiliated 501(c)(3) research organization.

NEW START AGREEMENT EXTENDED THROUGH 2026

On February 3, the United States and Russia extended New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) for five years. This extension limits the U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals for another five years, encouraging transparency and verification measures. As Executive Director John Tierney told Newsweek, “Every day that New START is in force is another day we avoid the unconstrained deployment of nuclear weapons.” This extension gives the United States and Russia time and diplomatic goodwill to negotiate further arms control reductions, and shows that it is possible, in fact necessary, to engage with Russia on this existential threat even as the United States responds forcefully to Russian violations of international norms and U.S. interests in other areas.

ENDING ENDLESS WAR UNDER BIDEN AND THE NEW CONGRESS

The Council joined 24 other non-governmental organizations from across the ideological spectrum to call on Members of Congress to end the Forever Wars. Specifically, we are urging Congress to sunset the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF, and publicly debate whether there is a need for replacement authorizations. After nearly two decades of endless wars, it is long past time to repeal these outdated and abused AUMFs, and we will continue advocating for the new Congress and new administration to do so.

ANTI-NUCLEAR-MONARCHY BILL REINTRODUCED

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA-33) has reintroduced a bill in the House that would require Congress to sign off on any nuclear first strike. Sen. Ed Markey is slated to reintroduce a companion bill in the Senate soon. Executive Director John Tierney spoke about this bill when it was introduced for the second time in 2019 and reiterated again this year that no single person should have the sole, unchecked authority to start a nuclear attack. This bill provides a clear way forward to move past America’s thermonuclear monarchy. Show your support for this policy by signing our petition.

“THESE ARE NOT CONCESSIONS TO IRAN. THESE ARE CONCESSIONS FOR COMMON SENSE.”

On February 18, the Biden administration launched its opening salvo of diplomatic moves to manage the brewing crisis over Iran’s nuclear program and pave the way for both the United States and Iran to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal.

First, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his E3 (France, Germany and the UK) counterparts and, as proof that the United States and its allies are finally on the same page, they issued their first joint statement in several years. Then, the United States rescinded the opinion that all UN sanctions had been reimposed on Iran and lifted travel restrictions on Iranian envoys in New York. The Biden administration then expressed willingness to engage with the other JCPOA participants on Iran. So far, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has remained on message, saying that Iran will “immediately reverse” its violations of the deal once the United States has lifted sanctions, but Tehran has not ruled out a meeting.

In response to criticism that the Biden administration essentially made concessions to Iran while their bad behavior continues, a senior State Department official responded, “I’d say these are not concessions to Iran. These are concessions for common sense.” We agree, and continue to fully support diplomatic solutions to reducing Iran’s proliferation threat.

NEW RESOURCES FOR A NEW CONGRESS AND ADMINISTRATION

The new administration is expected to review many nuclear weapons programs and policies that were advanced under the Trump administration. To support our advocacy and media engagement efforts on these issues, our research team produced a number of new fact sheets on the nuclear triad, modernization costs, the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, the new Navy W93 warhead, and the Iran nuclear deal. Our Hill team has already begun sharing these resources with Congressional offices to educate Members on costly and unnecessary nuclear weapons programs that Congress can block this upcoming year.

COUNCIL ENDORSEES NAMED AS CRITICAL SENATE SUBCOMMITTEE LEADS

Council endorsees Sen. Angus King (I-ME) and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) have been named the chairs of the Senate Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee and the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, respectively. We know we have some hard fights ahead of us when it comes to reducing the U.S. nuclear arsenal and cutting wasteful Pentagon spending, but feel confident that our relationships with these Senators will prove fruitful when it comes to making critical changes.

HELP US CONTINUE THE FIGHT FOR A MORE LIVABLE WORLD

Please consider making a one-time donation or setting up a monthly donation. Your generosity empowers us to continue our work of vetting and supporting Congressional candidates and advocating progressive national security policies on Capitol Hill.

BIDEN APPOINTMENTS CONTINUE, MANY FROM BOARD AND STAFF

Though we are sad to see them go, the Center and Council are proud of the board members and staff that have joined the Biden administration. Most critically, Alexandra Bell has left her position as Senior Policy Director after being appointed as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Arms Control, Verfication and Compliance.

Mallory Stewart and Spencer Boyer left the Center Board of Directors to fulfill their respective roles of Senior Director for Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nonproliferation on the National Security Council; and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Europe and NATO Policy. From the Center’s Szilard Advisory Board, Anthony Wier has left to become Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation; Colin Kahl to become Under Secretary of Defense for Policy; and Ned Price to become Department of State Spokesperson.

Bishop Garrison has left the Council Board of Directors following his appointment to Senior Adviser to the Secretary of Defense for Human Capital and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Immediate Office of the Secretary, a new position within the department.

These appointments are tremendous wins for our country and every person who believes a world free from nuclear threats is possible. We look forward to the great work they will do under the new administration and wish them all the best of luck.

COUNCIL WELCOMES JOE CIRINCIONE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joe Cirincione, a long-time and well-known leader on nuclear non-proliferation issues, has joined the Council board. Cirincione is a distinguished fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and adjunct faculty at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. Previous positions include President of the Ploughshares Fund, Vice President for National Security and International Policy at the Center for American Progress, and Director for Non-proliferation at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. We look forward to working closely with him in the years to come.

WHO RUNS U.S. NUCLEAR ARMS CONTROL? WOMEN

The Biden administration has made history with many of its nominations and appointments, including positions that will be key to U.S. and global security and peace measures. And, for the first time ever, the country’s top day-to-day nuclear arms control positions across the federal government are or might be held by women — and all women who have had a relationship with the Center and Council in the past! Read more on our blog.

AN EARLY GLIMPSE AT 2022 SENATE ELECTIONS

Though nearly two years in the future, there are already a few interesting developments going into the 2022 Senate elections, including retirements in swing states and Senators first elected in 2020 who will have to run again in 2022. Read more from John Isaacs.

WHAT ELSE?

Beyond Politics podcast featuring Executive Director John Tierney

Trump changed how the U.S. assigns the label ‘terrorist.’ Can the Biden administration change it back?, co-authored by Research Analyst Samuel Hickey in The Washington Post

Missile Defense Costs Soar Out of This World, by Samuel Hickey and Senior Fellow John Isaacs

Breaking down Iran’s nuclear diplomacy strategy, by Samuel Hickey

National Security-Related Amendments to the Budget Resolution, by John Isaacs

Why the Feb. 23 Iran news isn’t as dangerous as it will seem, by Samuel Hickey